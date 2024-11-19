Nathan Johnson, 35, was on his way to the shops when he walked straight into the bike and fell face-first into the pavement.

He then picked himself up and walked back into the house “out of embarrassment.”

His partner, stay-at-home mum Joanna Saladino, 35, caught the whole thing on her Ring doorbell camera.





Joanna, from Abergavenny, Wales, said: “Nathan was just off to the shops.

“He was obviously going out the front, but our security light didn’t turn on.

“My son had left his bike in the driveway - and one thing led to another.”

Joanna says Nathan was worried he’d broken his toe.

But, despite a few scrapes, he was “absolutely fine.”

“He was being a typical, dramatic guy,” Joanna added.

“He was moaning away, saying he broke his toe - but he hadn’t.”

The bike - which suffered a broken brake - was moved out of the driveway immediately afterwards.

Telecoms engineer Nathan said: “I won’t be making that mistake again.

“It hurt a lot - I’m now going to make sure the kids put their bikes away tidily.

“It was very embarrassing - even more embarrassing that there’s footage of it happening.”