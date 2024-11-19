This is the amusing moment a dad fell over his son's bike - which had been left in the driveway.
Nathan Johnson, 35, was on his way to the shops when he walked straight into the bike and fell face-first into the pavement.
He then picked himself up and walked back into the house “out of embarrassment.”
His partner, stay-at-home mum Joanna Saladino, 35, caught the whole thing on her Ring doorbell camera.
Joanna, from Abergavenny, Wales, said: “Nathan was just off to the shops.
“He was obviously going out the front, but our security light didn’t turn on.
“My son had left his bike in the driveway - and one thing led to another.”
Joanna says Nathan was worried he’d broken his toe.
But, despite a few scrapes, he was “absolutely fine.”
“He was being a typical, dramatic guy,” Joanna added.
“He was moaning away, saying he broke his toe - but he hadn’t.”
The bike - which suffered a broken brake - was moved out of the driveway immediately afterwards.
Telecoms engineer Nathan said: “I won’t be making that mistake again.
“It hurt a lot - I’m now going to make sure the kids put their bikes away tidily.
“It was very embarrassing - even more embarrassing that there’s footage of it happening.”
