Danielle Vaughan, whose children attend Alway Primary School, turned to Facebook to express her frustrations with the menus, seeking the opinions of other parents in the area.

Ms Vaughan said that "so many children" are not happy with the menus.

She said: "The whole menu changed after the October half term and it became a lot of food that most kids don't like.

"I get Chartwells' desire to focus on healthy eating, but now many parents are having to buy packed lunches because kids don't like what's on the school menu."

Danielle Vaughan, from Alway, is among many parents who are not happy with the new school menus from Chartwells (Image: Danielle Vaughan)

In a bid to get the menus changed back to being more 'kid friendly' Ms Vaughan has sent emails to Chartwells asking them to review the menus.

She explained: "Some kids can be quite fussy with their food and some even have additional needs, and don't even like the food on the menu. Parents are now having to spend money on packed lunch stuff because the kids don't like what is on the menu.

"I really think they [Chartwells] need to sit down and take a good look at the menu, maybe even send letters out to the schools for the children to ask them what they would like to see on the menu. I don't see how the menu is at all child friendly as it is.

"I would like to it all go back to a normal menu where the kids used to love having dinners in school."

On their website Chartwells say they 'go far beyond traditional primary school food services to ensure every lunchtime is driven by exciting, diverse, and flavoursome foods.' Meals include cheesy bean burrito, pizza, roast gammon, fish fingers and jacket potatoes. The menu includes veggie and Halal options.

Ms Vaughan's post on Facebook has garnered significant attention, with more than 100 people commenting, and the overwhelming majority of parents have agreed, noting that their children are unhappy with the new menu.

Newport Council said there was a "very high take up" following the roll-out of universal free school meals with Chartwells, with the aim to provide nutritious meals to support children's wellbeing and learning, highlighting that at a recent event, Chartwells' nutritionist gave a presentation to Newport children and teachers with "very positive" feedback.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: "Chartwells has a positive approach to developing menus and including pupils in that process.

"We are confident they will continue to develop menus with pupils’ needs and preferences in mind, while meeting the nutritional requirements set out by Welsh Government."

A spokesperson said: “Ensuring every child has access to a nutritious lunchtime meal is our number one priority. As such, every day pupils can choose from seven different dishes.

Chartwells confirmed their menus are overseen by chefs and registered nutritionists, and is taste-tested by pupils before going onto menus, as well as being signed off by the council and Welsh Local Government Association to ensure they meet the healthy eating regulations.

A Chartwells spokesperson said: “We will continue to work closely with all stakeholders, including Newport City Council, schools, pupils, and parents to collaboratively ensure all pupils are fed.”