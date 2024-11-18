The M4 will be closed westbound between junction 21 and 23 from 9pm tonight and 6am the tomorrow morning.

The planned closure which includes the junction 22 entry slip road carriageway is for resurfacing to take place.

A diversion via the M48 westbound will be in place and for M49 northbound traffic via M4 eastbound to junction 20, m5 southbound, exit junction 16, join m5 northbound, M4 westbound and M48.