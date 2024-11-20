ANGELA CLAIRE SYKES, 48, of Cambrian Grove, Marshfield, Newport must pay £204 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 near Cardiff Garden Centre on February 9.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

LOUIS FAWSITT, 21, of Hughes Crescent, Chepstow was banned from driving for 21 days after pleading guilty to driving without insurance on January 10.

He must pay £427 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHARLOTTE BRUCE, 43, of Freeholdland Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool must pay £168 in a fine and a surcharge after she admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

JAMES LANGRIDGE, 31, of Chepstow Road, Newport must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on A48 Western Avenue, Cardiff on July 10, 2023.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

JAC JONATHAN, 28, of Winding Wheel Lane, Penallta, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 18 months for driving without insurance on July 25.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DENNIS WILLIAMS, 59, of Upper Road, Elliots Town, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on January 22.

He must pay £550 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

HEATHER JONES, 61, of Devauden Road, St Arvans, Chepstow must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 23a and Junction 25 on January 6.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

DAMION BUCKLAND, 50, of Marshfield Road, Castleton, Newport must pay £140 in a fine and a surcharge after he admitted speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 near Cardiff Garden Centre on January 31.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

EDISON MUUMBE, 45, of Allt-yr-yn Avenue, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway on December 10, 2023.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.