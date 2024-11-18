This cutting-edge technology, which is now operational at St Joseph's Hospital in Malpas, represents a significant leap forward in diagnostic imaging and patient care.

Enhancing its cardiac scanning capabilities and improving the patient experience, St Joseph’s Hospital has installed the Aquilion One Insight Edition, making it the first hospital in Wales and the first private hospital in the UK to benefit from the new technology.

The investment in the new equipment is part of St Joseph’s Hospital's commitment to providing exceptional healthcare services to the community and securing its position as a leader in innovative medical treatments.

David Hare, chief executive of IHPN, was on hand to officially open the scanner.

He said: "I’m delighted to open this new world-class CT scanner at St Joseph’s which will enable patients across Wales and beyond to benefit from rapid access to the highest quality scanning facilities – ensuring cancer and other serious conditions can be caught and treated more quickly and giving patients much needed peace of mind.”

St Joseph’s Hospital continues to support the NHS recovery plan across Wales and the Southwest by providing CT Cardiac imaging.

This service provides diagnostic testing for patients with underlying health conditions.

The private hospital's radiographer-led service allows swift patient focused booking with the aim of reporting within 48 hours.