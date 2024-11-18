Shoppers can now find dedicated takeback scheme boxes in the beauty department at M&S Newport at Spytty, which is one of 100 stores across the UK offering the service.

Launched in June 2023 as part of the business' plan to get to net zero, customers can recycle plastic or aluminium beauty packaging from any retailer, by dropping them into the dedicated boxes.

Since launching, the scheme has collected more than 1.6 tonnes of beauty packaging – the equivalent of a small car - which otherwise might have ended up in landfill.

Darcie Price, store manager at M&S Newport, said: “We want to play our part in driving a more circular economy by creating simple solutions that help our customers live lower carbon lives.

"Since launching last year, the Beauty Takeback scheme has proved hugely popular and we’re delighted to be able to offer the initiative to Welsh shoppers, providing them with a convenient option to recycle their beauty products and give their empty packaging Another Life.”