Lliswerry Baptist Church is holding a Christmas event on Saturday, November 30.
The event starts at 4.30pm and you will have the change to meet Father Christmas among other things.
There will be food and drink on offer, along with a number of other activities.
You even have a chance to have your picture taken with Father Christmas and to bring along your Christmas list.
The first 20 minutes will be outside with singing and acting, so the organisers advise wrapping up to keep warm.
The event is free.
