The programme, designed and developed in partnership with LDC, aims to help young entrepreneurs sustain and grow their businesses through the first three years of trading.

Business Advance is an extension of The King’s Trust’s Enterprise programme, which helps young people from all walks of life launch their own businesses by equipping them with the confidence, skills and funding they need to do so.

The Wales roll-out follows a successful pilot in England, in which more than 100 young people took part, with 90 per cent confirming it helped to increase their business confidence.

LDC first partnered with The King’s Trust in 2019 to support the enterprise programme and has so far helped more than 4,400 young people to turn their dreams into reality.

Dewi Hughes, partner and head of the South West and Wales at LDC, said: “Young entrepreneurs play a vital role in the economy.

"They inject fresh ideas and perspectives into the market, create job opportunities and help to drive economic growth. To help them grow and sustain their businesses, it’s important that we give them the tools, skills and funding to achieve this, and being able to extend Business Advance to help young entrepreneurs across Wales is something we’re incredibly proud of."