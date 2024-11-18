David Hurn was awarded the award for Outstanding Contribution to Journalism acknowledging his 68-year photographic career, covering events and personalities beginning with the Hungarian uprising of 1956, becoming part of the social revolution of the 1960s, and providing a wide-ranging pictorial narrative of life to this day.

In the citation for the award, photojournalist Glenn Edwards said: “David has produced work that is of lasting cultural and social significance – instantly recognisable images familiar to millions. These achievements, as well as his important role in setting up the school of documentary photography in Newport, make him a truly distinguished exponent of his art.”

In 2016, Mr Hurn was given an honorary fellowship of The Royal Photographic Society and In 2021 was honoured in the internationally prestigious Lucie Awards held in New York for a lifetime contribution to photography.

A member of the top-flight international Magnum photographic co-operative, Mr Hurn is in regular demand for lectures and workshops around the world.

He continues to photograph from his home base in Tintern and is especially interested in documenting the life of the Monmouthshire village.

Mr Hurn said the award had come as a surprise 'accompanied by puzzlement and delight'.

He said: "Nothing is better than being in a room full of your peers and being given such important recognition.”