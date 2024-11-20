Thousands flocked to Abergavenny to witness the town Christmas light switch on last Saturday (November 16th).
The town was desperate for some much-needed Christmas spirit in light of recent events and did everyone proud with a massive turn out.
The event organised by Abergavenny Town council was supported by St. John's Ambulance, the Rotary, the round table, community choirs and 11 armed forces veterans.
The switch on even brought the snow! Locals were treated to a fake snow machine to kick off the town’s transition into the holiday season and a disco hosted by Santa himself in front of the Town Hall.
(Santa being Paul Cable of Cable News.)
Santa and Mayor Chris Holland even dashed around the town via slay and made it back to Cibi Walk in time to switch on the Christmas Lights.
The lights were switched on around 17:30 and marked the beginning of the holiday season in the town.
Nadolig Llawen Y Fenni!
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel