The town was desperate for some much-needed Christmas spirit in light of recent events and did everyone proud with a massive turn out.

Abergavenny Mayor Chris Holland in Santa's Sleigh! (Image: Paul Cable) The event organised by Abergavenny Town council was supported by St. John's Ambulance, the Rotary, the round table, community choirs and 11 armed forces veterans.

The switch on even brought the snow! Locals were treated to a fake snow machine to kick off the town’s transition into the holiday season and a disco hosted by Santa himself in front of the Town Hall.

The snow machine and disco outside the Town Hall (Image: Paul Cable) (Santa being Paul Cable of Cable News.)

Santa and Mayor Chris Holland even dashed around the town via slay and made it back to Cibi Walk in time to switch on the Christmas Lights.

The lights were switched on around 17:30 and marked the beginning of the holiday season in the town.

Nadolig Llawen Y Fenni!