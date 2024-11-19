The Met Office weather chart shows that snowfall is expected to be the heaviest this morning, particularly in Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen, before slowing down in the afternoon.

The Gwent valleys will be the worst affected with any snowfall expected to settle in Blaenavon and Ebbw Vale as well as their surrounding areas.

Any snowfall in Newport, Cwmbran, Chepstow and Pontypool is expected to turn to sleet by the afternoon.

This is the same for the towns of Abergavenny and Monmouth.

Parts of UK, in the midlands, are experiencing a yellow snow and ice warning, with the Met Office predicting some areas will have up to 20cm of snowfall.

Within the affected areas, there is a chance of power cuts, disruption to road and public transport and the risk of injury from slipping on ice, the weather service said.

The Met Office forecast says: "Cold or very cold conditions are likely to affect most if not all parts of the UK early in this period, with wintry showers affecting in particular northern parts and exposed coastal districts.

"Overnight frost will likely be widespread and occasionally strong winds will result in significant wind chill.

"However, there may be more organised areas of rain and snow, accompanied by strong winds, which run across some parts.

"This could lead to some disruptive weather at times, especially at the start of this period. Briefly milder conditions may accompany these in the south.

"There is a hint that it may become less cold late in the period, but still likely remain mostly unsettled with further spells of rain and snow."

Weather conditions are expected to worsen toward the end of the week, as Friday is forecast to be the coldest day with temperatures in Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly to drop to -3.

It is also forecast reach -2 in Newport, Monmouthshire and Torfaen.