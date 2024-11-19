She said, "After six incredible years on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, it’s time for me to step away from the very early mornings and focus on family.

“It’s been a privilege. I think the world of you listeners and I’m grateful to my bosses here for their support, especially this year.

“Huge thanks go to my awesome team on the show, Tina, Mike and Richie, and of course our listeners, with whom I’ve shared some of life’s highs and lows, the good, the bad and the daft times.”

When is Zoe Ball's last breakfast show on BBC Radio 2?





Zoe revealed: "My last show will be on Friday December 20, just in time for Christmas with plenty of fun and shenanigans.

“While I’m stepping away from the Breakfast Show, I’m not disappearing entirely – I’ll still be a part of the Radio 2 family, with more news in the New Year.

“I’m excited to embrace my next chapter, including being a mum in the mornings, and I can’t wait to tune in on the school run!”

New Radio 2 line-up revealed by BBC

However, since the announcement, the BBC has confirmed further changes to its current presenter line-up and schedule at Radio 2.

Who is replacing Zoe Ball on Radio 2?





Scott Mills will be the new presenter of the legendary Radio 2 Breakfast Show each weekday morning, moving on from the weekday afternoon programme (2-4pm).

Scott said: “Zoe and I have been such good friends now for over 25 years and have spent much of that time as part of the same radio family here at Radio 2 and also on Radio 1.

“She's done an incredible job on this show over the past six years, and I am beyond excited to be handed the baton.

“It feels ever since recording my first shows as a kid for an audience of one, my mum, all roads since have led to this amazing opportunity.

“It really is a lifelong dream come true to follow in the footsteps of Sir Terry, Chris and Zoe to be the new presenter of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show.”

Following this, Trevor Nelson, who currently presents Rhythm Nation each Monday - Thursday (10pm - midnight), is the presenter of the 2-4pm weekday afternoon show from January, taking over from Scott.

Trevor commented: "It’s going to be great being on daytime. It’s the ultimate privilege as a broadcaster to entertain the nation on the biggest station in the UK every day.

“I’m looking to have lots of fun and will be bringing a bit of soul to the new show.

“Regular listeners will be pleased to know that my ‘guess the artist’ game Five Seconds to Name will be coming with me, so hopefully newbies will enjoy playing along."

Additionally, DJ Spoony will extend his weekly edition of The Good Grove (Friday nights - 9-11pm) to four weekly shows on Monday – Thursday nights (10pm – midnight).

Spoony shared: “What a dream to be able to host eight hours of The Good Groove each week on Radio 2, presenting the Radio 2 audience with some of the best dance and soulful gems from over the last 60 years on the UK’s most listened to radio station. It doesn’t get bigger than this!”

Elsewhere, Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Kitchen Disco, an original BBC Sounds commission for Radio 2, will be extended from one to two hours, seeing Sophie bring her non-stop party to Friday nights from 9-11pm.

Sophie said: “I can’t wait to bring my Kitchen Disco to Friday nights on Radio 2, when we will wave goodbye to the past week and bring on the weekend together in true disco style.”