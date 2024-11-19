Zoe Ball revealed on Tuesday (November 19) morning she was stepping down from her Radio 2 Breakfast Show in December 2020 after nearly six years in the role.

Following the announcement, she also revealed that Mills would be replacing her on the Breakfast Show in the new year.

He said: “Zoe and I have been such good friends now for over 25 years and have spent much of that time as part of the same radio family here at Radio 2 and also on Radio 1.

"She's done an incredible job on this show over the past six years, and I am beyond excited to be handed the baton.”

“It feels ever since recording my first shows as a kid for an audience of one, my mum, all roads since have led to this amazing opportunity.

"It really is a lifelong dream come true to follow in the footsteps of Sir Terry, Chris and Zoe to be the new presenter of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show.”

Ball added: “Scott and I go way back to our Radio 1 days, when he was doing early mornings before me.

"He’s been a close friend for years, and I’m beyond thrilled it’s him taking over the Breakfast Show. Breakfast has always been his dream, and what a year he’s had - from racing around the world to his beautiful wedding to Sam.

"He’s not only a blooming brilliant producer but one of the best in radio. I can’t wait to tune in on the school run!”

Who will replace Scott Mills on weekday afternoon BBC Radio 2 show?





Scott Mills currently hosts the weekday afternoon programme (2pm-4pm) on BBC Radio 2.

However, Trevor Nelson will take over that show in the new year when Mills replaces Zoe Ball.

Nelson said: "It’s going to be great being on daytime. It’s the ultimate privilege as a broadcaster to entertain the nation on the biggest station in the UK every day.

"I’m looking to have lots of fun and will be bringing a bit of soul to the new show.

"Regular listeners will be pleased to know that my ‘guess the artist’ game Five Seconds to Name will be coming with me, so hopefully newbies will enjoy playing along."

Nelson currently presents Rhythm Nation every Monday to Thursday (10pm - midnight).

DJ Spoony will fill the gap left by Nelson's departure by moving his Friday night show The Good Grove to the four-weekly timeslot.