A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
TAYLA DAVIES, 26, of Clos Y Fran, Llantarnam, Cwmbran was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without insurance.
JULIAN DAVIES, 36, of Channel View, Risca must pay £983 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.
His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.
COLIN JONES, 49, of Rowan Way, Newport must pay £336 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to failing comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.
His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
TYLER THOMAS, 21, of Shakespeare Crescent, Ebbw Vale must pay £416 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to using a passenger vehicle with tyres with an insufficient tread.
REBECCA MORGAN, 47, of Hillside Terrace, Deri, Caerphilly must pay £411 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.
Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
DARRAL SNOOK, 41, of Newman Road, Trevethin, Pontypool must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without insurance.
His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.
JULIJA TAW, 41, of Chaucer Road, Newport must pay £198 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to failing comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.
Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
KATHERYN COOK, 34, of Willow Drive, Llanmartin, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.
Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
DANIELLE ADAMS, 34, of Lliswerry Park Drive, Newport must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to using a passenger vehicle with tyres with insufficient tread.
SHAUN GITTINGS, 32, of Wood View Road, Pontymister, Risca must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to speeding in a 20mph zone.
His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
