A MAN is facing jail after he pleaded guilty to being armed with a meat cleaver, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.
Joshua Southwell, 26, from Pontypool also admitted failing to provide a specimen and driving without insurance.
The offences took place between October 10 and 11.
The meat cleaver matter happened on Aberbeeg Road, Abertillery.
Southwell appeared at Cardiff Crown Court via video link from the city’s prison.
The defendant, formerly of Commercial Street, Pontypool, now of Brynteg, Caerphilly is due to be sentenced next week on Tuesday, November 26.
He was remanded in custody by Judge Vanessa Francis.
