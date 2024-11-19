Some areas of Wales woke up to snow on Tuesday (November 19) morning, with the wintery conditions causing disruptions including the closure of schools.

While most of the snow has been in the northern areas of Wales, it is forecast to start affecting the south on Tuesday afternoon.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning due to snow and ice for parts of South Wales which has come into place with immediate effect.

It covers areas including Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire and Torfaen and will be in place until 11.59pm.

What to expect from the yellow weather warning in South Wales

The Met Office said the yellow weather warning was issued across South Wales due to snow and ice.

The snow and ice associated with the yellow weather warning are also set to cause:

Transport disruptions including on roads and railways with longer journey times by car, bus and train expected

Icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

A Met Office spokesperson added: "Snow will affect this area until later this afternoon.

"Accumulations will mainly affect higher ground where 2-5 cm could develop before the snow clears to the south by around 1500.

"Ice will be a hazard into this evening."

What different Met Office weather warnings mean

Everywhere in Wales set to be affected by yellow weather warning

Areas of Wales set to be impacted by the yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office are:

Blaenau Gwent

Caerphilly

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen​

See exactly where the yellow weather warning is going to be in place on Tuesday afternoon. (Image: Met Office)

How to prepare for snow and the yellow weather warning in South Wales

The Met Office has issued advice on how to prepare for the yellow weather warning and the risks it poses.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous.

"Keep yourself and others safe by planning your route, giving yourself extra time for your journey. Check for road closures or delays to public transport and amend plans if necessary.



"Keep yourself and your family safe when it is icy. Plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal. Not needing to rush, reduces your risk of accidents, slips, and falls.



"If driving, make sure you have some essentials in your car in the event of any delays (e.g., warm clothing, food, water, a blanket, a torch, ice scraper/de-icer, a warning triangle, high visibility vest and an in-car phone charger).

"If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.



"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."

The yellow weather warning will be in place across parts of south Wales until 11.59pm on Tuesday (November 19).