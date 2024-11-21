Sofia was crowned champion at the Oxford British Ice-Skating Nationals Championships where she competed against 18 other skaters from across the UK.

After being shortlisted to compete, Sofia was given first place by an eight judge podium.

As a student in Chepstow school about to start GCSEs, Sofia manages to balance the skating with her school work, through the help and dedication of her parents, Oksana Mikulova, a teaching assistant, and Armand Watts, a Monmouthshire county councillor.

Armand Watts, her proud father said: "Sofia is a perfect example that you do not need to be doing a sport from the age of four or five to be successful at it.

"She is very naturally good at it and has always been a gifted athlete. Whatever sport she would do growing up she was good at, but skating is her thing.

"We as parents are extremely proud of Sofia. She works hard and puts everything into it.

"It is rewarding seeing her hard work be recognised in her receiving first place, especially as it shows the commitment from her, but also from us as parents too, waking up at 5am to take her to competitions and training on Sundays.

"There is no such thing as a Sunday lie-in for us anymore! It is worth it for us though as we see she is constantly improving."

"She is critical about herself, which is a good habit but means she is never entirely happy with her performance - even when she has skated beautifully.

"That in itself just shows her dedication and her desire to improve all of the time."

Sofia has previously told the Argus that her ambition as a skater is to be able to compete internationally for Great Britain.

Both her coaches, parents and supporters agree this could well happen in the near-future.