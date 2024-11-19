The CBBC show is based on the world-famous book series written by the author Enid Blyton.

The Famous Five follows the adventures of four children and their dog who embark on solving mysteries.

The production crew were filming at Raglan Barracks in Allt Yr Yn on the afternoon of October 18.

The production crew filming at Raglan Barracks (Image: Ruth Jones MP)

A special visit for the MP to see the behind-the-scenes action

The star of the show, the dog Timmy, got to meet local MP Ruth Jones for Newport West and Islwyn.

In a post on social media, she said: “Coming soon… the Famous Five come to Newport!

"Fascinating to see behind the scenes of this BBC production and meet Timmy the dog on set 🐾.”

Ruth Jones MP meets Timmy the dog (Image: Ruth Jones MP) Ruth Jones MP told the Argus: “It was especially exciting to welcome the Famous Five to Newport with so many of us having read the original stories when we were younger.

“I had the chance to see behind the scenes and asked crew members what it was like to work in the Welsh TV industry.

“We will be exploring the industry’s successes further with the Welsh Affairs Committee but until then I look forward to seeing more of Newport on screen!”

When is the second season being released?





The first series of The Famous Five is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer. Film one of the second series is coming soon and film two will air in 2025.

A teaser trailer was released today (November 19) showing guest stars including Jack Gleeson, Maria Pedraza and Amir Wilson.

The Famous Five cast (Image: BBC/Moonage Pictures/Lara Cornell)In film one of the second series, Mystery at the Prospect Hotel, it’s summer 1940 and the Five are reunited at a grand hotel on Cragstone Ridge. An old foe, Thomas Wentworth, awaits them as he needs their help.

Wentworth has seen into the future and foretells the murder of famous jazz singer Cab Vee, who is visiting the hotel. With a host of likely suspects, each with their own motive.

Who is producing the show?





The Famous Five is a Moonage Pictures and byNWR production (2 x 90’) for the BBC in the UK, in co-production with The Mediapro Studio which also holds the distribution rights for the series in Spain, Portugal, and Latin America.

It was commissioned by Sarah Muller, Senior Head of BBC Children’s Commissioning 7+ and the commissioning editor for the BBC is Amy Buscombe.