Tyrone Selby, of Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach, was seen fishing by enforcement officers from Natural Resources Wales (NRW) at Penallta Pond on July 17, during a patrol.

When questioned by officers, Mr Selby confirmed he did not hold a valid Rod Licence.

On October 30, Mr Selby was found guilty for using an unlicensed fishing instrument and was fined £220, ordered to pay a cost of £127.30 and a £88 victim surcharge.

Chris Burge, Waste Regulation Officer for NRW said: “We take any activity that threatens Welsh fish stocks extremely seriously and this is especially true of illegal fishing.

"We urge anglers to make use of our beautiful countryside in Wales, but to do so responsibly and to ensure that they have licences to fish, to avoid risking prosecution.

"Remember you must have a rod fishing licence for England and Wales if you’re fishing for salmon, trout, freshwater fish, smelt or eel with a rod and line.

"You could be fined up to up to £2,500 and your fishing equipment could be seized if you’re fishing and cannot show a valid rod fishing licence.”

Anyone who sees or suspects illegal fishing activity can report it to the NRW 24-hour incident hotline on 0300 065 3000 or on the NRW website.