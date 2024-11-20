TWO men have appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court to face drugs conspiracy charges.
Chris Lord, 30, and Kyle Rudge, 34, are accused of conspiracy to supply cannabis in Gwent between July 31, 2023 and November 13.
Lord is also alleged to have been concerned in the supply of cocaine and Rudge to have been concerned in the supply of cannabis.
The defendants are due to appear before the crown court on December 13.
Lord, of George Lansbury Drive, Newport and Rudge, of Broadwood Close, Newport were both remanded in custody.
