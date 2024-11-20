Peter Harris, 25, lives in Ringland a community in Newport, and is hoping to spread a little cheer among the less fortunate this Christmas after spending a number of years facing hardship during the festive season himself.

For five years between 2017 and 2022, Mr Harris found himself living on the streets of Newport after losing both of his parents in their home city of Burnley in Lancashire.

He said: “For those five years, from when I was just 17, I had absolutely nothing but the clothes on back and spent the time battling homelessness, sleeping rough and not thinking my life would ever improve.

“I spent a few months living rough on the streets of the city centre before the council put me in supported housing, where I was able to get a job and saved up to pay a deposit to get into shared accommodation.

“I got moved around a lot in shared housing until I got properly settled recently and got back on my feet. I’ve recently become a teacher and don’t ever want to go back down that path that I experienced.”

After his experiences, Mr Harris decided that this Christmas he wanted to give back to the community who helped him get back on his feet, by spreading some joy to those who might be less fortunate at Christmas and may not see family or have much to celebrate this year.

He said: “I know personally what it is like to hit rock bottom and want to help others who may be feeling like that.

“I want to raise awareness of some of the difficulties people face at this time of year and prove that you can overcome anything in life.

“I’ve spent the last few Christmases alone, and I don’t think it is nice for young or old people to have to go through the same issue, especially if they have a dysfunctional family, or might not be able to see their loved ones for another reason.”

Mr Harris is aiming to visit and volunteer in a number of children’s and old people’s homes this Christmas in a bid to share some festive cheer, including some gifts to the less fortunate this year.

He added: “I just want to make it a special time for anyone who might be facing Christmas alone this year and give back to the community who helped me so much when I needed it.

“It is my way of saying thank you."

If you would like to support Mr Harris, you can donate to his GoFundMe here.