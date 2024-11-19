Following a day of heavy snowfall across Gwent, and an immediate weather warning of snow that was put in place at around noon on Tuesday, November 19, a second weather warning for ice has been issued.

The second weather warning has been classed as yellow and will be active from 5pm on Tuesday, November 19 until 10am on Wednesday, November 20.

The warning covers the whole of Gwent and stretches across much of the South West, including Bristol, Birmingham, Oxford and Bath, so could affect anyone travelling to these areas during this evening or tomorrow morning.

All five local authority areas in Gwent, including Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent and Newport, are all covered by this yellow weather warning for ice.

According to the Met Office, the ice associated with the yellow weather warning could also set to cause:

Transport disruptions including on roads and railways with longer journey times by car, bus and train expected

Icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

The Met Office has predicted these icy patches are most likely to form this evening and overnight.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Rain, sleet and snow will continue to clear southwards across England and Wales with clearing skies to follow.

"Temperatures are expected to fall below or close to freezing quite widely across the warning area with icy patches forming on untreated freezing surfaces."



What should I do?

The Met Office has issued some tips and advice to stay safe in this icy weather:

Keep yourself and your family safe when it is icy. Plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal. Not needing to rush, reduces your risk of accidents, slips, and falls.