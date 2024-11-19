The Met Office had predicted that snowfall would be heaviest in the valleys, including in Blaenavon and Ebbw Vale and their surrounding areas, where snow was expected to settle.

Almost all areas of Gwent and their surrounding places were impacted by the heavy snowfall on Tuesday, with the Met Office issuing an immediate weather warning for snow and ice at noon which would last until 23.59 on Wednesday, November 20, before issuing a further yellow weather warning for ice for Gwent and much of the surrounding areas, including into the south west of England, from 5pm on Tuesday until 10am on Wednesday.

Multiple schools across the local authorities in Gwent were closed on Tuesday, including Ebbw Fawr, Tredegar Comprehensive and Glyncoed Primary, all in the Blaenau Gwent area, where the snow was expected to be at its worst.

Torfaen County Council confirmed just after lunch that 10 schools were going to be closed for the rest of the day.

Residents reported that roads in Blaenavon had become "treacherous" by around lunchtime, with the local Health Plus pharmacy being forced to close.

By 3pm, as predicted by the Met Office, some of the snow had turned to sleet, including in Newport.

Take a look at some of the best pictures of Gwent's snow day across the area captured by members from our camera club.

Snow in Brynmawr (Image: Sarah Emma Art) Pets were enjoying the snow in Cwmbran (Image: Dan Taylor-Evans)

Gardens were covered in Rogerstone, Newport (Image: Dianne Clark) Check through our gallery above to see more snow day pictures from across Gwent.

