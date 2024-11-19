South Wales Argus
Road closed near war memorial as emergency services attend crash

Police close Market Street, Caerphilly, due to crash

By Sallie Phillips

  • Police have closed Market Street in Caerphilly near the war memorial junction due to a crash
  • Emergency services are on scene
  • Drivers are advised to find alternative routes

