The four-bedroom house in Church Lane, Coedkernew, has been listed by Pinkmove with a guide price of £750,000 to £800,000.

Ty Eglwys retains many original features and high ceilings, currently mixing the property’s history with the quirkiness of replicas of a Dalek and R2-D2 in a room featuring a pool table and arcade machine.

“The property boasts four generously proportioned bedrooms, three of which are doubles, with the master suite benefitting from an en-suite,” reads the listing.

“The fourth bedroom is a comfortable single room, providing flexibility for use as a guest room or home office.

“The heart of this home is undoubtedly the kitchen, offering a utility room and ample dining space, perfect for family meals or entertaining guests.”

The property has three reception rooms, one with a fireplace, while there is a luxury bathroom with free-standing bath and walk-in shower.

“One of the many unique attributes of this property is the wealth of original features it retains, including high ceilings that add a sense of grandeur and spaciousness to the rooms,” reads the listing.

“The beautiful view of the surrounding countryside can be enjoyed from multiple rooms throughout the property.”

The home has a private gated and large driveway and expansive gardens that feature an outdoor jacuzzi and summer house.

The full listing and video tour is available on Rightmove.