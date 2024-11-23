We asked readers where the best place for a cup of cocoa was in Newport and the surrounding areas. Here’s what they said:

A few users commented that Coffee Corner in Friars Walk was one to add to our list.

Here customers can enjoy a standard hot chocolate for £3.70 a Mint Aero hot chocolate for £4.50, a Biscoff hot chocolate for £4.50, an Oreo hot chocolate for £4.50, a Crunchie hot chocolate for £4.50, a Terry's Chocolate Orange hot chocolate for £4.50 and a Flake hot chocolate for £4.50.

Customers are left spoilt for choice!

Hot Chocolate from Tommy's cafe Cwmbran (Image: Tommy's Cwmbran) Many users commented that Tommy’s Café in Cwmbran was also worth a shout out.

Tommy’s café offers a Terry’s Chocolate Orange hot chocolate, Bailey’s hot chocolate, and milk and white-hot chocolate for around £4.60 each.

Online users seemed adamant that Gooey Chewy Cheese in Cwmbran should also be included on the list.

Hot Chocolate from Gooey Chewy Cheese (Image: Gooey Chewy Cheese Cwmbran) Can you blame them with Hot Chocolate like that?

Customers can choose from a standard hot chocolate and a luxury hot chocolate. With the standard at a price at £3.50 and the luxury hot chocolate at £4.50

The luxury hot chocolate includes a range of different toppings like caramel nibbles and hazelnut wafers.

Another one that made the list is Hotel Chocolat in Spytty retail park.

The chain brand offers different high quality chocolate products with a hot chocolate from here costing £3.50 or £3.95 for a large serving.

One user wrote “I hate to say chain but it’s that coco whip you can get anywhere else.”

Users also commented Corpa Café on Corporation Road was worth a try.

One person said: “Corpa Café on Corporation Road do hands down the best hot chocolate ever.”

Here hot chocolate drinkers can get a hot chocolate for a price of £3.40 and pay an additional 50p for cream.

Fear not chocolate lovers that’s your Newport and surrounding areas hot chocolate guide sorted!