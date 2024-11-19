Bellavia & Associates has appointed solicitor Labibah Raza and litigation assistant Jodie Rogers.

Ms Raza, 28, from Newport, joins the firm to specialise in all aspects of corporate law.

Her appointment increases the number of fully-qualified solicitors in the team to five, with more than 100 years’ experience between them.

Ms Raza studied law at Cardiff University before starting her legal career, qualifying after a training contract in Somerset.

Her role at Bellavia & Associates sees her dealing with company acquisitions, restructures, mergers, business terms and conditions, and contract drafting.

She said: "My approach is focused on achieving clients' objectives in the most cost- and time-efficient way possible.

"I was attracted to Bellavia & Associates because it is local, focused, expanding, and there is so much to learn from the experience of the team here.

"I want to continue focusing on corporate and commercial work and to become an acknowledged expert in the field."

Outside of work, she regularly volunteers in her community and is a fan of South Korean culture, particularly K-drama.

Meanwhile, Ms Rogers joins the firm as a litigation assistant.

The 32-year-old from Cwmbran has worked in the legal sector for the last 10 years, in litigation.

Ms Rogers completed her law degree at Swansea University and successfully completed her first year of the CILEX Graduate Qualification.

She said: "I am aiming to qualify as a solicitor and I intend to continue to specialise in litigation because I have considerable experience in that area already.

"Bellavia & Associates is a family-based firm that offers a much nicer environment and client focus than big, corporate law firms."

Managing director and company founder Zep Bellavia said: "We’re really pleased to welcome Labibah and Jodie to our team."