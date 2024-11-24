The detached property on Glasllwch Lane has been listed on Rightmove by agents Fine and Country.

There are two reception rooms, a utility room and bespoke kitchen/diner downstairs.

“The heart of the home is the bespoke kitchen, where no detail has been overlooked,” states the listing.

“Featuring striking petrol blue cabinetry, thick granite and marble worktops, and a central island, the kitchen balances professional functionality with homely warmth.

“Freestanding stainless-steel appliances, including a gas range and tumbled subway tiles, add a unique touch to this exceptional space.”

Upstairs there is a bedroom that features a freestanding bath next to a window (with shutters!) a dressing area and a walk-in shower.

“The additional bedrooms are equally impressive,” continues the listing. “Bedroom two is a spacious double with an en-suite and walk-in shower, while bedrooms three and four are generously proportioned and offer ample storage space.

“A family bathroom serves these rooms, complete with a corner bath and separate shower.”

There are plenty of bathrooms to scrub up after exploring the garden “featuring winding pathways, multiple seating areas, and a vibrant collection of mature plants and trees”.

There is decking and an outdoor dining area that can be accessed from the kitchen’s bi-fold doors.

“Complete with a marble-topped bar, built-in sink, and a pizza oven, this space is perfect for al fresco dining and hosting guests.”

There is an insulated wooden gatehouse lodge that the agents suggest “could easily be converted into a home office, studio, or guest accommodation”.

