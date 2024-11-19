The founder of the Jason Mohammad Academy is working with Working Wales to motivate those contemplating a career change to book a career review appointment.

Mr Mohammad said: "My career has changed multiple times over the years, and every change has taught me something new.

"Changing roles can be intimidating, but it’s also an exciting opportunity to grow and discover new passions."

Working Wales, funded by the Welsh Government, provides support to help individuals find work, progress in their careers, upskill, and pursue new opportunities.

The career review process offers advice, support, and tools to help individuals secure a new career.

Mr Mohammad continued: "It’s never too late to try something new.

"Your skills are valuable, and they can be applied in different sectors you might not have thought about."

To find out more or to book a career review, visit the Working Wales website or call 0800 028 4844.