Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary School was taking part in a practice lockdown drill in which only staff were involved on Tuesday morning.

According to Torfaen County Borough Council, the drill was a practice and saw the external doors into the school locked for a short period.

The council confirmed that none of the internal doors were locked and all pupils and staff were able to move around as normal.

A council spokeswoman said: “Staff at Blaenavon Heritage VC School undertook a lockdown drill this morning during which external doors into the school were locked.

"None of the internal doors were locked and pupils and staff were able to move around the school as normal.”

This comes after some concerns had been raised on social media about the school going into lockdown at approximately 11am on Tuesday, November 19, with the drill completed at approximately 1pm.