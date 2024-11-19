Alan Jones had been the mayor of Blaenavon on three occasions and had also represented the town on Torfaen Borough Council, for nine years, where he’d been a cabinet member before resigning from the unitary authority, on health grounds, in April 2021.

He was due to celebrate his 74th birthday next month but died at the University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff, with his family by his side, according to Blaenavon Town Council which announced his death on Monday, November 18.

Members of Torfaen Borough Council paid tribute at the authority’s November 19 meeting while Blaenavon Town Council, on which he was still a serving member, called him “a devoted champion of Blaenavon”.

Blaenavon Rugby Club called its trustee, life member and former player a “real stalwart” who had “covered all major roles within the club”.

Torfaen council leader Anthony Hunt told the full council: “Alan Jones was a good friend and a valued colleague and always a fierce advocate for Blaenavon and its people and a good rugby fan.”

During the meeting Blaenavon Labour councillor Liam Cowles, who had asked for an update on the possibility of new operators taking over the town’s Arthur Jenkins Care Home, also noted Mr Jones’ death. He said: “Alan was emailing me about this issue from his hospital bed.”

Torfaen Labour MP, and UK Cabinet Office minister, Nick Thomas-Symonds, posted a tribute on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

He wrote: “As a member of Torfaen Council and Blaenavon Town Council he was a voice for Blaenavon, deeply proud of our town’s heritage, and an outstanding servant of local people. He was a loyal, steadfast friend and support to me over many years.

“I will miss him greatly, and will treasure my memories of him. Today, I am thinking of Les and all his family, to whom he was devoted, and send them my deepest condolences.”

The MP shared a photograph of him campaigning with Mr Jones, who he said was known as ‘Ferdy’, wearing a Blaenavon RFC bobble hat and wrote: “Ferdy” as he was known, was one of Blaenavon’s most respected and best-loved characters. This photo shows how I’ll remember him: smiling, and in his beloved Blaenavon Rugby Club hat.”

Cllr Nathan Matthews, mayor of Blaenavon, said: “He served as president of the Blaenavon Branch of the Royal British Legion, was a trustee and life member of Blaenavon RFC, and chaired the Blaenavon Civic Society. His service and commitment to Blaenavon leave a lasting legacy.”

Blaenavon RFC also said its thoughts are with Mr Jones’ family and friends and said: “We hope in time that you try and find some comfort in knowing how much Al meant to us all.”