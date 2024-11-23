The first fall of snow has blanketed some parts of the valleys and got the rest of us feeling at least a little excited for Christmas.

In the festive spirit, here is a list of five local Christmas markets which will be taking place across Gwent over the next few weeks.

1. Newport Christmas market stalls & winter wonderland

There will be lots of festivities taking place in Newport with Christmas market stalls in the city centre.

Newport is opening its first ever winter wonderland with a ice-rink, Ferris wheel, fire pits and fairgrounds.

The winter wonderland will open from Thursday November 21, 2024, until Sunday January 5, 2025.

Entry is free, and food and drinks will be available to purchase inside the winter wonderland.

It will be open from 3pm until 10pm on weekdays and 11am until 10pm on weekdays and during school holidays.

2. The Big Indoor Christmas Market in Chepstow

A big indoor Christmas market is being held at Chepstow Racecourse on December 1 from 10 am until 4pm.

The market, which will feature independent crafters and artisan makers, is being hosted by Green Top Markets Ltd.

It will take place in a big marquee in the car park at Chepstow racecourse and weather dependent there will be a bouncy castle.

3. Abergavenny Christmas Market

This year two Christmas markets will be hosted at Abergavenny Market Hall on Sunday November 26 and December 10.

The markets with local crafts, Christmas gifts and street food will be open from 11am until 4pm.

4. Belle Vue Christmas Market

In the heart of Newport, over 40 independent food and craft traders will be at Belle Vue Park.

The market being held outside Belle Vue Tea Rooms will be open on December 1 between 10am and 4pm.

While the event has free entry, the organisers Cotyledon Food and Craft Markets ask for donations to their Charity of the Year, Sparkle.

5. Tredegar Bedwellty House Christmas Market

A range of stalls will be available to browse throughout the Bedwellty House on November 27, from 4pm till 8pm.

You can find the venue at the address Morgan Street, Tredegar, Wales, NP22 3XN