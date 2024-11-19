A section of Church Road in Gilwern has been closed to allow the emergency repair of a leaking water pipe.

The closure has been put in place by Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water.

Monmouthshire County Council have confirmed that the closure is expected to remain in place until and including Wednesday, November 20.

They have put a signed diversion in place for the duration of the closure.

Drivers are being diverted in a south-easterly direction down Maesygwartha Road, before turning right onto the open section of Church Road.

There are signs in place at the closed section of road to warn drivers of the road closure ahead.