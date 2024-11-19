A ROAD in Monmouthshire has been closed for emergency water pipe repairs.
A section of Church Road in Gilwern has been closed to allow the emergency repair of a leaking water pipe.
The closure has been put in place by Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water.
Monmouthshire County Council have confirmed that the closure is expected to remain in place until and including Wednesday, November 20.
They have put a signed diversion in place for the duration of the closure.
Drivers are being diverted in a south-easterly direction down Maesygwartha Road, before turning right onto the open section of Church Road.
There are signs in place at the closed section of road to warn drivers of the road closure ahead.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here