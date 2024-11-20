Hafod announced at the beginning of September it intended closing the Arthur Jenkins care home that has operated in Blaenavon for around 50 years, which forced Torfaen Borough Council to put plans in place for an expected closure at the end of the notice period on December 6.

It is still working towards that date, and some residents have since moved to alternative accommodation, though it emerged shortly afterwards another provider had raised the possibility of taking over the Arthur Jenkins home.

At the council’s November 19 meeting it was confirmed talks are continuing between Hafod and potential new operator Spectrum and the Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) which would have to approve the new owners.

Councillor David Daniels, Torfaen’s cabinet member for adult social care, was asked by Blaenavon independent councillor Janet Jones what lessons had been learnt from the proposed closure process with Hafod operating two other homes in the borough.

The Labour councillor said: “I’ve resisted making this point over the last two months but the ongoing transfer process could have been explored before triggering the closure process.”

In October the council said the notice period couldn’t be extended, as had been suggested in September, while talks took place as it needed to ensure residents could transfer to new homes if required.

Cllr Daniels reminded councillors the ultimate decisions over the home’s future is out of the council’s hands as a matter between Hafod and Spectrum, which must satisfy CIW it is eligible for registration. But he said the council had “moved as quickly as possible” in the two issues under its control, the lease on the council owned building and approving Spectrum on its care framework.

He said there is no guarantee the home will be able to transfer before the proposed December 6 closure.

Cllr Jones said she had taken a phone call last week from someone asking if residents who have already moved, and who have the ability to make their own decisions, can return to the Arthur Jenkins home if they wish.

But Cllr Daniels said: “I would encourage anyone who has capacity to still think very carefully about moving back to Arthur Jenkins it must be remembered it will be operated by a different provider and may be a very different experience. It might have different staff and residents.”

He said a move is always a risk and anyone considering moving back should discuss it with their social worker before making a final decision.