Sara Burch resigned her post as a Monmouthshire County Council cabinet member in August 2023 after criticising the county’s then Conservative MP, and another councillor, for holding a meeting to discuss land being considered for potential Gypsy, Traveller sites.

The Labour councillor for the rural Cantref ward, near Abergavenny, posted in August last year on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, it was “shameful” the meeting was being held before a formal council run consultation and highlighted the public meeting coincided with the international remembrance day of the Roma and Sinti holocaust.

She deleted the post and apologised but had accused Mr Davies, and independent councillor Frances Taylor who chaired the meeting, of “whipping up anti-traveller feeling”.

Following a backlash it was announced council leader Mary Ann Brocklesby had “with sadness accepted the resignation of Cllr Sara Burch from her role as cabinet member for inclusive and active communities.”

In a statement released today, November 19, Cllr Brocklesby announced she was restoring Cllr Burch to the cabinet which has operated with just seven members.

Cllr Burch will be responsible for rural affairs, housing, and tourism. Housing had been part of her previous portfolio and had put her in charge of identifying a potential Gypsy, Traveller site.

The council statement acknowledged Cllr Burch’s resignation due to “an ill-judged post on X”.

Cllr Brocklesby said: “I do not consider this a barrier to her return to a cabinet role, and I look forward to working alongside her again.”

The Llanelly Hill councillor, who had appointed Cllr Burch as a member of the cabinet when Labour took power at County Hall from the Conservatives following the 2022 elections, added: “I am delighted to welcome back Cllr Burch, having an additional, experienced and capable councillor in our cabinet will help us deliver on our priorities.”

The new role will see Cllr Burch responsible for services, including addressing homelessness, promoting active and inclusive travel, countryside access and rights of way, tourism, culture and supporting local food production.

Cllr Burch said: “I am excited to start my role as cabinet member for rural affairs, housing, and tourism. I look forward to collaborating with my fellow cabinet members, councillors, and officers to deliver services to our residents.”

Conservative opposition leader Richard John said it was a “complete joke” to claim a Labour councillor would represent rural interests, with farmers protesting against tax changes announced by the Labour UK government.

The Mitchell Troy and Trellech councillor said: “On the very day that tens of thousands of farmers are protesting against Labour, it’s a complete joke to suggest that a new Labour cabinet member will champion rural Monmouthshire.

“I don’t think Labour councillors have any understanding of the challenges facing our rural communities, which have borne the brunt of their unpopular and damaging policies. Local Conservatives will continue to stand up for farmers and protect our agricultural industry from the agenda pursued by the Labour council, Welsh and UK governments.”