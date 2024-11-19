The closure will be in place between 9pm and 6am on November, 20, 2024, and traffic will be diverted via the M48.

The road is closed in both directions, and this comes after the bridge was closed for an emergency pothole repair earlier on Tuesday, November 19.

This overnight closure is part of ongoing planned maintenance.

Work on the new Severn Bridge has been ongoing since July, as National Highways need to re-waterproof and resurface a 1km stretch of the cable stay bridge to extend the life of the road surface.