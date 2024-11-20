East Neighbourhood Officers seized an off road bike from the Alway area after it was spotted riding on the roads illegally in an anti-social manner on Tuesday, November 19.

The rider and bike were found to have no insurance, no road tax, no MOT and no valid licence, and the bike was seized as a result.

Gwent Police have been cracking down on illegal off-roading vehicles as part of a specialist operation known as Operation Harley.

Illegal off-roading causes damage to the landscape, harms wildlife and livestock, and can threaten the livelihood of farmers.

The use of untaxed, or uninsured, vehicles which are often used dangerously on the roads also puts pedestrians and road users at risk.

You can report information anonymously via 101, or Gwent Police’s Facebook and Twitter page. You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. In an emergency always call 999.