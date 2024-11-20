At around 1pm on Tuesday, November 19, an ambulance was spotted with its lights flashing in Friars Walk shopping centre between Superbowl and Coffee Corner.

According to the Welsh Ambulance Service, the ambulance was required due to a report of a medical emergency in the shopping centre.

One person was later taken to hospital for further treatment.

An official statement from the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called shortly before 1pm this afternoon to a medical emergency in Friars Walk Shopping Centre, Newport.

"We deployed an emergency ambulance where crews were supported by an Advanced Paramedic Practitioner. One patient was taken to hospital for further treatment."