South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Snow Watch-Updates on possible school closures and disruptions in Gwent

Live

The Met office has issued a Yellow weather warning for snow and ice

Transport
Weather
South Wales
By Chloe Atkinson

  • Good morning and welcome to our live blog.
  • A yellow weather warning has been issued for South Wales for snow and ice due to heavy snowfall in the region yesterday.
  • Follow this LIVE blog for updates on disruptions to transport and schools.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos