LIVE: There is major congestion on the M4 Westbound

- Good morning and welcome to our live blog.
- There is queuing traffic and delays the M4 Westbound due to a collision that’s happened in the area.
- Traffic is queuing from J27 B4591 Glasllwch Crescent (Highcross) to J28 A48 (Tredegar Park) and there is congestion to J26 (Malpas Road).
- There are also delays of 18 minutes between J25A A4042 (Newport / Cwmbran) and J28 A48. The average speed is 10 mph.
- We will keep you updated on this.
Live
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel