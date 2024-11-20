South Wales Argus
LIVE: There is major congestion on the M4 Westbound

LIVE: There are severe delays on the M4 Westbound near Newport

Traffic
Newport
South Wales
By Chloe Atkinson

  • Good morning and welcome to our live blog.
  • There is queuing traffic and delays the M4 Westbound due to a collision that’s happened in the area.
  • Traffic is queuing from J27 B4591 Glasllwch Crescent (Highcross) to J28 A48 (Tredegar Park) and there is congestion to J26 (Malpas Road).
  • There are also delays of 18 minutes between J25A A4042 (Newport / Cwmbran) and J28 A48. The average speed is 10 mph.
  • We will keep you updated on this.

