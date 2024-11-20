With energy costs rising, what grants are available to Brits who may be in need of extra financial support this winter?

Andy Kerr, Founder at BOXT has shared the following advice for Brits worried about rising energy costs as we head into winter: “Energy costs have been a constant worry for millions of Brits over recent years and with Ofgem announcing that the price cap would rise by 10% from October, many people will be having to make some difficult decisions this winter to heat their homes.

“To help ease the financial pressure millions of Brits will be facing this winter, the government introduced several grants which are aimed at making homes across the country more energy-efficient and more importantly, help to lower energy costs for homeowners.

(Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

“If you are receiving benefits such as pension or universal credit, then you could be eligible for one, or more government-backed grants this winter.

"If the thought of rising energy costs is causing you concern and you’re worried about heating your home this winter, then we’d recommend contacting your energy provider or looking on GOV.UK to find out if you could meet the criteria.”

With this in mind, the energy experts at BOXT have shared 6 grants that are available to UK homeowners which could help to reduce energy consumption and costs.

Boiler upgrade scheme

Offered to people in England and Wales, the boiler upgrade scheme or BUS as it’s also known was put in place to help people with fossil fuel heating systems switch to more efficient, low-carbon alternatives.

The scheme, which is worth up to £7,500 for each eligible homeowner, will help to cover the bulk of the upfront cost for those looking to switch to low-carbon heating which in the long run, will help to create a more eco-friendly property and reduce energy costs.

Warm Home Discount

Available to people in England and Wales who are on benefits such as pension credit, are on a low income or have high energy costs, this government-backed grant gives people a one-off £150 discount towards their electricity bill.

In most cases, this grant doesn’t need to be applied for and your energy company will be in touch if you meet the criteria. However, if you believe you should be entitled to the payment and haven’t yet received it, we’d recommend contacting your energy provider.

Cavity wall insulation

Cavity wall insulation can save homeowners between £70 to £240 a year, which is why this grant can provide a lot of financial relief to those struggling with rising energy costs.

In a bid to make homes more energy-efficient, this government scheme was created to help low-income families reduce energy consumption and in turn, lower the amount that is being spent on heating. You could be eligible for this grant if you receive benefits such as pension credit, income support and universal credit to name a few.

Home Upgrade Grant

In a bid to make UK homes more energy-efficient, the government created the Home Upgrade Grant or HUG as it’s also known. For those meeting the eligibility criteria, the grant will allow for property upgrades, such as low-carbon heating systems, heating controls and energy-efficient lighting.

To be considered for this grant, you must own your own home, have an EPC rating of D or below or have a household income of less than £36,000.

Cold weather payment

The cold weather payment is available so that people who are living in the coldest areas of the UK can heat their homes with reduced worries about how much their energy bills will be.

In order to be eligible for the payment, the average temperature in the local area must be recorded as, or forecast to be, zero degrees Celsius or below for seven consecutive days. If this is the case between 1st November 2024 and 31st March 2025, people will receive £25 for each seven-day period.

ECO4 Scheme

The ECO4 Scheme is aimed at improving energy efficiency within UK homes. Similar to the Home Upgrade Grant, the EC04 Scheme helps to lower energy consumption and costs within homes by installing heat pumps and solar panels and making heating upgrades.

To be eligible for this scheme, you need to be a homeowner and have an EPC rating of D or lower, or be receiving qualifying benefits.