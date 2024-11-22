Where will you get married? What will you (and the bridal and groom parties) wear? How will you get to the venue? What kind of entertainment would you like? Who will cater? What kind of cake do you want? Who do you trust to take photos and video to immortalise this magical day? Let's not forget all the finer details - hair, make-up, flowers, decorations, finishing touches, and more.

There's a lot to plan for a wedding and you want to make sure bookings are reliable and reputable. Fortunately, the Welsh National Wedding Awards help celebrate and highlight some of the top-notch wedding businesses and entrepreneurs across the country.

We look at the South East Wales winners of the 2024 awards...

THE PERFECT PLACE

St Tewdric’s House in Chepstow won the national award ‘best wedding venue in Wales’ along with the regional award (East Wales).

Tricycle Treats won the national award for ‘best finishing touches in Wales’.

Gilestone Manor in Barry won the regional award for ‘best boutique wedding venue’ in East Wales.

DELIGHTFUL DECORATING

Welsh Elegance in Cwmbran won the regional award ‘best wedding venue stylist’ for East Wales.

Dorothy Seed won the regional award for ‘best wedding florist’ in East Wales.

Peg Pals won the regional award for ‘best finishing touches’ in East Wales.

Print on Me in Caldicot won the regional award ‘best wedding stationary’ for East Wales.

TRAVELLING IN STYLE

iDoo Wedding Cars won the regional award ‘best wedding transport’ for East Wales.

American Car Weddings won the regional award ‘best wedding transport’ for South & Central.

BEAUTIFUL BRIDES & GORGEOUS GROOMS

Dyfed Menswear won the national award for ‘best menswear’ in Wales along with the regional award for East and West Wales.

High Society & Bridal Lounge in Llantwit Major won the national award ‘best bridal retailer’ in Wales along with the regional award (East Wales).

Northern Star Bespoke Jewellery (in Penarth and Swansea) won the national award for ‘best wedding jewellery’ in Wales.

All About Eve in Newport won the regional award ‘best occasion wear’ for East Wales.

Loxus Hair and Make Up in Cardiff won the regional award ‘best wedding hair stylist’ in East Wales.

Planet Glam Make Up Studio in Cardiff won the regional award for ‘best wedding MUA’ in East Wales.

DUST OFF DANCE SHOES

DJ Sound and Lighting won the national award ‘best wedding DJs and technical’ in Wales along with the regional award (East Wales).

Taliesin Strings won the national award ‘best wedding musical act’ in along with the regional award (South & Central).

NJB Events won the regional award for ‘best wedding DJs and technical in South & Central.

Bert & Jonny won the regional award ‘best musical act’ in East Wales.

FABULOUS FOOD

Pickled Pumpkin Catering in Monmouthshire won the national award for ‘best wedding food and drink in Wales.

Cakes Especially in Abergavenny won the regional ‘best wedding cakes’ for East Wales.

Centre Stage Cakes in Porthcawl won ‘best wedding cakes’ category for South & Central.

MAGICAL MEMORIES

One Vision Photography won the national award for ‘best customer service’.

Shutter Hire in Dinas Powys won the regional award for ‘best wedding videographer’ in East Wales.

Katie Alexandra Photography won the regional award for ‘best wedding photographer’ in East Wales.

Katy Tainton Photography won the regional award ‘best wedding photographer’ in South & Central.

You can find the full list of winners, throughout the entire of Wales, online at welshnationalweddingawards.co.uk