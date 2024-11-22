Owned by former South Wales Argus editor Nicole Garnon, the gallery in the city centre stocks original artwork by dozens of artists from Newport and across Wales.

Alongside the art, the gallery also features a wide range of ceramics, prints, cards and handmade jewellery, textiles and wood.

“We can’t quite believe it is our second birthday already," said Ms Garnon.

"We would like to take the opportunity to thank all our fantastic regular customers, occasional visitors and of course all the artists and makers, who not only create such wonderful work but who also give me so much support. “

Over the past two years the gallery has become part of the burgeoning artistic community in

Newport. It has hosted no fewer than 17 exhibitions by artists from across Wales, has held

numerous workshops and classes, in everything from watercolour painting and pottery to silver jewellery making.

The gallery also always takes part in events such as the Big Splash festival in the summer and the annual Newport Food Festival.

“We have had some fantastic exhibitions this year and this month are taking one of those displays to Gwent Police HQ at the request of the police and crime commissioner Jane Mudd."

The Words Matter exhibition featured the work of artists from across the country who were invited to explore the language used around the reporting of sexual violence against women.

“It launched in here on International Women’s Day earlier this year and was a great success," said Ms Garnon.

“It was such a powerful exhibition and as well as now being featured in Gwent Police HQ during White Ribbon week, it is travelling to Pontypridd for next International Women’s Day.”

Since opening, the gallery’s list of artists has grown and grown and now includes people from across Wales and the west of England,

Like all retail businesses, Gallery 57 has experienced some tricky times over the past couple of years but Ms Garnon added: “Whenever someone buys something from me they are not only supporting my business but they are also supporting an artist or maker from Newport, the surround area or from across Wales.

“Things have been a bit tough at times but the response from customers, artists and makers has blown me away.

“There is a thriving and incredibly creative art network stretching across the city of Newport,

which doesn’t always get the recognition it deserves but which is definitely worth celebrating. I am trying to help do that. If I can help support other artists and organisations then I will.”

The gallery already has a packed and exciting exhibition diary for the next 12 months, a list of artists wanting to feature in the gallery and several workshops and classes already in the pipeline for 2025.

Coinciding with the gallery’s second birthday is this year’s Art on the Hill, a weekend art trail which takes place at many different venues across the city.

This year Gallery 57 will feature an exhibition of work by the Urban Sketchers of Newport. It will launch on November 22 at 6pm. Art on the Hill runs on both Saturday and Sunday November 23 and 24.

Follow Gallery 57 on Facebook and Instagram for more information and for other upcoming

events.

The gallery can be found on Upper Dock Street, between the Mercure Hotel and the 222 coffee shop. It is open Tuesday to Saturday from 9.30am to 5pm.