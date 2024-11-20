Payne died at the age of 31 just over a month ago.

The musician died after falling from a third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

According to the Sun, his former bandmates are among those expected to attend the private service in the Home Counties, alongside his family and closest friends.

Geoff Payne, Liam's father, flew out to Argentina upon learning of his son's death and remained in the country until Liam's body was cleared to fly home, as per The Mirror.

An autopsy confirmed Payne suffered internal and external bleeding and multiple traumatic injuries sustained as a result of the fall.

In a short statement following his death, Liam's family said: "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul."

Payne was one of the most recognisable names in pop, after rising to fame on The X Factor in the 2010s.

Despite only coming third on the show, One Direction went on to become the biggest British group since The Beatles

They sold 70 million records, including four UK number-one singles and four number-one albums in just 5 years.

A co-writer on many of their hits, Payne also achieved solo success with tracks like Strip That Down and Bedroom Floor.

He is survived by his parents, two sisters, and his son Bear, whom he had with Girls Aloud singer Cheryl.

The One Direction star is said to have been worth £46million which Liam once suggested would go to his son Bear.

The One Direction star said: "My life now is his, my money is his. I have actually got several companies that are up and running that I know he can run one day if he wants to or [he can sell them]."

Liam also helped pay for a £4million home for Cheryl and Bear in the Buckinghamshire village of Chalfont St Peter. When he split with Cheryl, Liam then splashed out on a home nearby.

Payne's girlfriend at the time of his death, Kate Cassidy, is also expected to attend the funeral on Wednesday.