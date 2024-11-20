It comes as the former X Factor judge was chatting with Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough and Coronation Street star Alan Halsall about relationships.

The N-Dubz star told her I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! campmates she had a profile on the exclusive dating app Raya, but it had never resulted in a meet-up, describing herself as “not really a dater” and “properly guarded” in her love life.

“I feel like I’m demisexual. I need to have a really close emotional bond with someone,” the 36-year-old said during Tuesday’s episode.

“I need actual depth… I’m a slow, slow burner, I’ve been celibate for over three years.”

When quizzed about her celibacy, Contostavlos said: “I’m not an overly sexualised person.

“For me, it’s all about the connection and the emotions that I feel with someone and then wanting to express them in that way.”

The music star said the thought of dating “genuinely makes me feel physically sick”, jokingly adding of her body: “This is my temple, you cannot enter.”

Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall said: “It sounds like a bushtucker trial where you’ve got to find ‘a key to Tulisa’s temple’.”

Viewers of I'm A Celebrity were surprised by the admission as one fan said: "Tulisa discussing demisexuality on I’m a celeb I just got a little emotional /pos."

Another added: "Tulisa talking about demisexuality on I’m a celeb was not on my 2024 bingo card."

One more said: "Loving these convos on I’m a celeb Barry talking about grieving, grace coming out and Tulisa just generally having a heart of gold."

What is demisexual?





According to WebMD demisexuality is a sexual orientation, adding: "When you're demisexual, you need an emotional connection to someone before you can feel sexually attracted to them.

"You may be gay, straight, bisexual, demiromantic, sapiosexual, gray asexual, or pansexual. You can have any gender identity."

Tulisa reveals the meaning behind N-Dubz

Speaking to Strictly star Oti Mabuse, Tulisa said that N-Dubz actually stands for North West London, where the three members of the band are from.

Shocking Oti, the Strictly star quickly realised that she herself is from North West London and joked that she was part of N-Dubz.

Not only did it surprise campmates, but ITV viewers were also left dumbfounded.

One viewer took to X (formerly Twitter) to say: "N-Dubz meaning NW was brand new information to me! Every day really is a school day."