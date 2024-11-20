A Caerphilly Council committee heard the new rules, starting on November 29, will “improve and sustain standards of infection control”.

Acupuncture and electrolysis treatments will also be covered by the change, with practitioners required to apply for a licence, which will be renewable every three years.

At least 133 people in Caerphilly County Borough are expected to apply, licensing manager Lee Morgan told the council’s licensing committee, at a meeting on Tuesday November 19.

Under the new rules, applicants – including people who are already registered to carry out procedures – will have to apply for a “special procedures practitioner” licence, costing £203.

Each business will also have to apply for an “approved premises certificate” for their workplace, costing an additional £385.

The prices for renewing both licences will be slightly lower than the initial application costs.

Cllr Shane Williams, chairing the committee, asked whether practitioners would need to secure a new approved premises certificate if they moved jobs, for example to another tattoo studio.

Mr Morgan explained that each premises would have to hold a valid certificate – but each person working at a business will be required to hold their own practitioner licence.

Council solicitor Tim Lewis said the new rules would “stop people working out of their garden sheds” or other inappropriate locations.

Mr Morgan agreed, telling councillors the new rules focused on hygiene and safety.

In Caerphilly, existing practitioners who apply within the first three months of the new rules period will qualify for a “transitional” licence that lets them continue working while their application is determined.

Anyone applying for the new licences will have to provide personal details, proof they have completed a Level 2 IPC (infection prevention control) qualification, and a basic DBS certificate.

Council officers will also assess the “appropriateness and suitability” of any workplaces proposed for an approved premises certificate.

Further down the line, anyone whose application is rejected will be able to attend a council committee hearing to contest the decision, with the courts a further appeal option.

The new rules fall under Part 4 of the Public Health (Wales) Act 2017, and cover permanent and semi-permanent tattooing, body piercing, acupuncture and dry needling, and electrolysis.