The plaque to Cary Grant, a working-class boy from Bristol who became one of the brightest movie stars Hollywood has ever known, will be unveiled at his childhood home.

Born Archie Leach in Horfield, Bristol, in 1904, he escaped his unhappy poverty-stricken childhood by running away to join the circus aged 14, travelling to America and - through immense effort and determination - re-inventing himself as Cary Grant, the epitome of style who forged a film career spanning four decades.

Despite his fame, Grant never forgot his roots in Bristol. He visited regularly, returning to see his mother Elsie, and happily posed for publicity photos in his native city.

The new blue plaque will be unveiled, at his early childhood home 50 Berkeley Road, Bishopston, where he lived with his parents during the earlier, happier time in his childhood.

The unveiling will be led by creative industries, arts and tourism minister Sir Chris Bryant, alongside Historic England chief executive Duncan Wilson and Dr Charlotte Crofts, director of the Cary Comes Home Film Festival.

Grant performed in some of Hollywood’s most memorable films including Suspicion, Bringing Up Baby, North by Northwest and His Girl Friday.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive, Historic England, said: “We are delighted to unveil a plaque to film star Cary Grant, at his early childhood home in Bristol. His iconic performances are part of film history but before his meteoric rise to fame in Hollywood, he had humble origins."