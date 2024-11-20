The report by the Education Policy Institute was, commissioned by the Welsh Government, looking at strategies to boost teacher recruitment and retention.

Claire Armitstead, director of ASCL Cymru, said: “As this report shows, recruitment and retention remains very challenging in Wales.

"Financial incentives may have a positive impact, but it is important that a holistic approach is taken so they support the existing pay framework in a way that is fair for everyone.

"The most important thing is that starting salaries and whole-career earning potential are competitive and comparable with other graduate professions.

"The best way forward is with a recruitment and retention strategy focused around improved teacher pay and adequate funding for all schools.”