The Association of School and College Leaders Cymru has commented on a new report looking into teacher retention.
The report by the Education Policy Institute was, commissioned by the Welsh Government, looking at strategies to boost teacher recruitment and retention.
Claire Armitstead, director of ASCL Cymru, said: “As this report shows, recruitment and retention remains very challenging in Wales.
"Financial incentives may have a positive impact, but it is important that a holistic approach is taken so they support the existing pay framework in a way that is fair for everyone.
"The most important thing is that starting salaries and whole-career earning potential are competitive and comparable with other graduate professions.
"The best way forward is with a recruitment and retention strategy focused around improved teacher pay and adequate funding for all schools.”
