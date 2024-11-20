Gwent Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in Caerphilly.

The collision was on Castle Street, near Castle Court Shopping Centre, at around 3pm yesterday. (Tuesday November 19th.)

The collision involved a van and two pedestrians.

A 71-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl were taken to hospital for treatment and are both in a critical condition.

A 24-year-old man from the Cardiff area was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst over the prescribed limit of drugs.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Police and the emergency services attended the incident including paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Wales Air Ambulance.

Sergeant Lewys Davies, the senior investigating officer, said: "We’re carrying out a thorough investigation into this collision and ask that members of the community do not speculate about the circumstances on social media as this might hinder our enquiries.

“You will see an increased police activity in this area over the coming days while our investigation continues. Please stop and talk to us if you have any concerns or relevant information.”

Gwent Police have asked that motorists with dashcam footage who were travelling on Castle Street in Caerphilly between 2.45pm and 3pm on Tuesday 19 November, to get in contact quoting reference 2400385445.

Or to contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with information.