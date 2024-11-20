Christopher Pugh, 53, from Ebbw Vale was condemned by his victim as being “a disgusting person” who had turned her life upside down.

A judge said the defendant had sexually abused her for his “own pleasure and gratification”.

Pugh appeared for sentence at Cardiff Crown Court after being convicted by a jury following a trial of five offences committed between 2016 and 2019.

He was found guilty of two counts of rape, two counts of assaulting a girl under 13 by penetration and a single count of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching.

Matthew Roberts, prosecuting, read out the victim’s impact statement in which she said: “What he put me through is unforgiveable.

“He should feel ashamed of what he’s done. He’s a disgusting person.”

Pugh, of Darby Crescent, had denied all the allegations made against him.

Jeffrey Jones, mitigating, said his client, a wheelchair user, has no relevant previous convictions and suffers with anxiety and depression.

“He has mobility issues which will make his time in jail harder,” his barrister added.

“The defendant is an outcast in his village and rarely answers the door.

“There are descriptions of him as being somebody of low risk.”

Recorder Paul Lewis KC told Pugh: “You sexually abused her for your own pleasure and gratification,

“She spoke of being frightened and in pain. She had great difficulty in speaking of what you did to her.

“You told her that she should keep what happened a secret.

“You denied the allegations saying they made you sick and suicidal.”

Recorder Lewis said the defendant had tried to portray the complaint as a fantasist: “You said your victim was a liar who had made it all up.

“The jury concluded otherwise – they concluded the liar was you.

“Her life was turned upside down by what you did to her.

“You continued to deny your guilt to the probation officer and apparently you have little or no insight as to the effects of your offending.”

Pugh will have to register as a sex offender for life and he was made the subject of an indefinite restraining order not to contact his victim.